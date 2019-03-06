Boycotting Mampintsha 'will hurt Babes Wodumo

As the calls to mute Mampintsha grow louder, an expert warns that Babes Wodumo will suffer the most in the long run.

Mampintsha, through his label West Ink, has run Babes's recording career with his fingers in all the pies of music creation, thereby positioning himself to benefit from her success.

Muting Mampintsha or boycotting his work will prove to be a double-edged sword.

Vusi Leeuw, former record label owner turned music business consultant, warns: "It's a tricky situation. Babes's music has Mampintsha written almost all over it. If you close Mampintsha, you close Babes as well since he is the composer, owns publishing rights, owns the master recording and he features as a singer.