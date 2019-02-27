WATCH | Trevor Noah on his super awks moment with Beyoncé

It's no secret that Trevor Noah's life is just levels on levels, but being invited to a "super, super exclusive" Jay-Z and Beyoncé afterparty takes the cake.

Trevor reflected on some of the highlights and super awkward moments from the party during a segment of Between The Scenes.

"The event was amazing and there were all these after parties that comes afterward. Like there's the first afterparty and then another one after that, it's called the Vanity Fair Afterparty and it's super super exclusive."

Trevor spoke about how weird it was to mingle with people he had admired all his life and how some of the interactions freaked him out a lil bit.

Like when he was doing his thing on the dance floor as DJ Black Coffee played on the ones and two and then Usher joined him. Lol!

But the most amazing and equally "weird" moment was when Beyoncé walked towards him to say hello.

"So she (Beyoncé) walks towards me so I turn to move out of the way. But as it turns out she was coming to say hi, she apparently says hi to everybody. Like just a nice hi. You'd think she'd be sitting in a box just waving or something but no! She's pretty cool," Trevor said.

Watch the hilarious video below: