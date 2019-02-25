Win two movie tickets to see the chilling new thriller Cold Pursuit

Please note: this competition is now closed.

Murder at minus 10: welcome to Kehoe, an icy Rocky Mountains ski resort where the local police aren’t used to much action until the son of unassuming town snowplough driver Nels Coxman (Liam Neeson) is killed at the order of flamboyant drug lord Viking (Tom Bateman).

So begins Cold Pursuit, a quirky new thriller coming to South African cinemas on March 22.

Fuelled by rage and armed with heavy machinery, Coxman sets out to dismantle the cartel one man at a time, basing his act of revenge mainly on what he read in a crime novel. His actions also ignite a turf war between Viking and his long-standing rival White Bull (Tom Jackson), a soulful Native American mafia boss.

