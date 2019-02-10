Thishiwe Ziqubu makes grand return

Actress Thishiwe Ziqubu rocked the red carpet for the first time, with partner Mandisa Nduna, after completing her seven-month ancestral calling.

Ziqubu proudly rocked her traditional healer beadwork as she stunned at the season two premiere of MTV Shuga in Montecasino, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

She told Sowetan she just had her homecoming celebration two weeks ago.

"I just finished everything two weeks ago. So I'm like a newborn baby. It's my first time leaving the house today to come here," Ziqubu said.

"So that's why I'm all over the place because I'm just overwhelmed."

Ziqubu directed five episodes of the educational series set to premiere on MTV Base on Tuesday. She also served as creative director for the show, starring Thuso Mbedu, Given Stuurman and Mohale Motaung.

"It is nice to walk on the same path as your ancestors and just stop fighting the calling because I fought it for a long time," she explained.

"To have reached oneness with my truth and calling it's very rewarding.

"Yes, I'm also practising, I didn't answer my calling just to appease my ancestors. So my job as an artist and healer go hand-in-hand... I take both of them very seriously."

Ziqubu added that longtime partner Nduna has been there for her throughout her spiritual journey.

"Oh child! Romance is going well. I have been chosen and gifted. Mandisa Nduna is absolutely an amazing partner. I love her to death and she loves me to death," she gushed.

"We are in a beautiful place and she supported me throughout this wonderful spiritual journey."