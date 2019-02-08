The Soil – Korobela tour featuring Thee Legacy

After the release of the single Korobela (Love magic portion) The Soil is embarking on a tour to promote the song and spread love.

The Soil will be accompanied by another award-winning A cappella group Thee Legacy (Third Generation and grandsons of the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo) famous for their love songs “Wena Wedwa” and “Sthandwa Sam”

Both groups strive to fuse their voices to deliver melodic and harmonious messages that are aimed at uplifting and healing souls all around the world. Singing without any instruments, both groups deliver urban contemporary sound and afro-rhythms deeply influence by South African heritage.

This is a show not to be missed. They will perform music from their previous albums, introduce their new singles and also collaborate on a few Love standard songs.

The shows will take place from Friday, 15 February 2019 to Saturday, 16 February 2019 at Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp on the West Rand, Johannesburg.

