Nelson Makamo's painting graces Time magazine

A painting by celebrated artist Nelson Makamo, who hails from Modimolle in Limpopo but is now based in Johannesburg, has made the cover of the prestigious US weekly news magazine Time.

The special issue, dedicated to the art of optimism, was guest-edited by American filmmaker Ava Duvernay - renowned for directing Selma and A Wrinkle in Time.

Makamo has had exhibition all over the globe - from Paris to Italy and the UK.

In Duvernay's editor's letter for the issue, she writes: "In the issue, we celebrate and suggest ways that one can find inspiration in our present moment through the work of artists who carve a path for us all.