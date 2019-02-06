Liam Neeson denies racism after admitting hunt for black men

Hollywood star Liam Neeson insisted on Tuesday he was "not racist" after confessing that he once set out to attack a random black man after a friend of his told him she had been raped.

"I'm not a racist," Neeson said on ABC News, while admitting he had felt a "primal urge to lash out" about 40 years ago after hearing from his close friend that she had been attacked by a black man.

The 66-year-old star of "Schindler's List" triggered an international backlash by sharing his story in an interview with British newspaper The Independent this week.

In damage limitation mode on ABC's "Good Morning America," the Northern Irish actor expanded on the incident, which he said left him shocked at himself.

"I went out deliberately into black areas in the city, looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence," Neeson recalled. "I did it four, maybe four or five, times until I caught myself and it really shocked me, this primal urge."

While he says no violence ultimately occurred, Neeson said he sought help from a Catholic priest, spoke to friends, and walked for hours to rid himself of the episode.

But he also insisted race was not the driving factor behind his actions.