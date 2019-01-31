Watch out hip-hop! Mpho Sebeng's entering the rap game

Get your chains and grills ready because actor Mpho Sebeng is stepping into the rap game.

The Throne actor‚ who has spent well over a decade in the industry on shows such as Zero Tolerance‚ Soul Buddyz‚ Z'bondiwe and Ring of Lies told SowetanLIVE he was now ready to tell stories on another platform.

"I have always loved music but never felt that I could sing. It was only when I met up with a friend of mine that he convinced me that I could take my passion for acting or storytelling and put it into music. So I wrote down some rhymes and decided to give it a shot."