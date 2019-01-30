Matwetwe a box office hit
Filmmaker Kagiso Lediga's coming-of-age adventure film Matwetwe is a box office hit.
The film directed, written and produced by Lediga, with a fresh-faced cast led by Tebatso Mashishi and Sibusiso Khwinana, had a solid opening weekend.
It made R980,762 within its first three days (January 25 to 27) at the local box office.
It currently sits at number three on the charts behind international films Aquaman and Bohemian Rhapsody.
"It goes to show that the market is hungry for this kind of content. We are very pleased," Lediga said.
The film delivered an impressive R57,700 screen average over 17 exhibitor sites.
As a result of its glowing opening weekend, the limited-release film will be shown on more theatre screens nationwide this week.
House music maestro Black Coffee serves as executive producer and he too expressed his excitement: "Matwetwe was the best performing SA film this weekend and we are all over the moon.
"You all made this happen and because of the demand many more screens are being added on Friday. You all spoke and they listened."
The film follows the story of two high school best friends' wild journey over New Year's Eve as they try to score a deal, outsmart a gangster kingpin and get the girl.