Matwetwe a box office hit

Filmmaker Kagiso Lediga's coming-of-age adventure film Matwetwe is a box office hit.

The film directed, written and produced by Lediga, with a fresh-faced cast led by Tebatso Mashishi and Sibusiso Khwinana, had a solid opening weekend.

It made R980,762 within its first three days (January 25 to 27) at the local box office.

It currently sits at number three on the charts behind international films Aquaman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

"It goes to show that the market is hungry for this kind of content. We are very pleased," Lediga said.

The film delivered an impressive R57,700 screen average over 17 exhibitor sites.