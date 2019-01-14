Win VIP movie tickets to watch the new drama On the Basis of Sex
On the Basis of Sex is a much-anticipated new drama coming to South African cinemas on January 25.
The film tells the inspiring true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg (now an associate justice of the US Supreme Court) who worked as a struggling attorney with her husband, Marty, to bring a ground-breaking tax case before the US Court of Appeals.
She knew the case could change the direction of her career and the way the US courts viewed gender discrimination.
Directed by Mimi Leder (Deep Impact, The Leftovers), the film's talented cast includes Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything) and Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name) as the Ginsburgs, as well as Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston.
Leder said she had a visceral response upon reading the script, written by Daniel Stiepleman, who is also Ginsburg’s real-life nephew. “I have to make this movie,” she said. “I have to tell this story. I immediately identified with Justice Ginsburg’s journey to who she was meant to be.”
Watch the trailer
Win tickets to watch the film
Great news: 38 SowetanLIVE readers can each win two tickets to watch On the Basis of Sex in a Nu Metro VIP cinema, which offers luxurious recliner seating, an in-cinema dining menu and a licensed bar (for guests’ own account). All winners will also get free soda and popcorn.
We've got 26 double tickets to give away for the Johannesburg screening and 12 double tickets for the Cape Town screening.
- Date and time: Tuesday January 22 from 7pm (screening starts at 8pm)
- Venues: Nu Metro Hyde Park (Joburg) and Nu Metro Canal Walk (Cape Town)
How to enter
Simply email your name, surname and phone number to events@empire-ent.africa before 5pm on Thursday January 17 to stand a chance of winning tickets.
Please also indicate whether you can attend the Johannesburg or the Cape Town screening.