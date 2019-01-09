Entertainment

Twitter reacts to Trevor Noah's new R279-million LA mansion

By Karishma Thakurdin - 09 January 2019 - 21:44
Mzansi has joined forces to celebrate Trevor Noah for being "levels on levels" and for "shutting down the game"‚ after it was reported he splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a luxury Bel-Air mansion.

As earlier reported by SowetanLIVE‚ US celebrity news site TMZ.com claimed that its real estate sources revealed Trev made the purchase through a blind trust.

It apparently boasts magnificent views of LA‚ an infinity pool‚ a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and an ultra-private VIP suite.

WATCH | Here’s a peek into Trevor Noah’s new $20-million LA crib

Talk about levels‚ life goals‚ living the dream & being guaped!
While‚ Trevor has remained silent on the reports and the frenzy surrounding the flashy gift to himself‚ Twitter users from all walks of life have labelled the comedian an "inspiration" who is proof that anything can be achieved.

Of course‚ the hashtag #TrevorNoah topped the Twitter trends list for hours. Here's what Mzansi has to say...

