Twitter reacts to Trevor Noah's new R279-million LA mansion
Mzansi has joined forces to celebrate Trevor Noah for being "levels on levels" and for "shutting down the game"‚ after it was reported he splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a luxury Bel-Air mansion.
But Trevor Noah is also our very own..😂🇿🇦 he was born and raised in South Africa. https://t.co/1XXp2djeNV— Anthony The Great (@antony_skapura) January 9, 2019
As earlier reported by SowetanLIVE‚ US celebrity news site TMZ.com claimed that its real estate sources revealed Trev made the purchase through a blind trust.
It apparently boasts magnificent views of LA‚ an infinity pool‚ a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and an ultra-private VIP suite.
While‚ Trevor has remained silent on the reports and the frenzy surrounding the flashy gift to himself‚ Twitter users from all walks of life have labelled the comedian an "inspiration" who is proof that anything can be achieved.
Yes... Our ancestors need to be in that Trevor Noah house https://t.co/uYHKoFfK8B— KING BONGZ. (@MRKINGBONGZ) January 9, 2019
Of course‚ the hashtag #TrevorNoah topped the Twitter trends list for hours. Here's what Mzansi has to say...