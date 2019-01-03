Beyoncé helps Paris Louvre attract record visitor numbers

The world's most popular museum, the Paris Louvre, received over 10 million visitors in 2018, a record which it partly attributed Thursday to a Beyoncé video shot against the backdrop of the Mona Lisa and other famous works.

Some 10.2 million people visited the museum last year, a 25 percent increase over 2017, which its president Jean-Luc Martinez also linked to a stunning tourism recovery in Paris after a slump caused by a spate of terror attacks.

But Martinez also gave some of the credit to pop power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z, who shot the video for their hit "Apeshit" in the galleries of the former royal palace.

The wildly popular clip, which has been viewed 147 million times on YouTube, went on to form the basis of a tour designed by the Louvre that takes in the 17 paintings and sculptures featured in the video.

"The Beyoncé clip and the opening of the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi had people around the world talking about the Louvre. And one of the consequences is this spectacular rebound in the visitor numbers in 2018," Martinez told France Info radio.

A 60-million-euro revamp of its reception areas and ticketing system also helped the venerable museum, one of Paris's best-known landmarks which was founded after the French Revolution, manage the influx.