Demi-Leigh back home after Miss Universe journey
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has returned to her hometown of Sedgefield after handing over her Miss Universe crown over the weekend.
Demi spent the year living in New York during her reign.
She posted a picture of herself with her beloved dog‚ Benji.
"Benji says 2019 smells exciting‚" she wrote.
Demi has been dating American athlete Tim Tebow and many have been asking what their future plans are.
Tim was in Thailand with Demi as she handed over her Miss Universe crown. She also thanked him for his love and support.