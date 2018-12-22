Entertainment

5 times Bonang clapped back really hard

By Karishma Thakurdin - 22 December 2018 - 11:41
Bonang didn't let things go in 2018.
This year fans were introduced to a different side to Mzansi's media darling, Bonang Matheba. 

Everyone knows that Twitter is infested with trolls who are constantly on the prowl and ,in the past, Queen B either used the block button or ignored. 

However, this year Bonang seemed to be gatvol and unleashed her inner clapback queen. 

Exhibit 1

B swiftly showed a troll the exit when he implied that she had become friends with Cassper after her break-up with AKA. 

Exhibit 2

That time a follower questioned B about being 30 with no baby.  

Exhibit 3

When Somizi apparently threw shade at B over her tax debacle at the Feather Awards. 

Exhibit 4

This follower who rattled off about her ex-boyfriends was never ready. 

Exhibit 5

This follower quickly learnt that trying to be smart on B's TL is asking for trouble. 

