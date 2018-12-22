5 times Bonang clapped back really hard
This year fans were introduced to a different side to Mzansi's media darling, Bonang Matheba.
Everyone knows that Twitter is infested with trolls who are constantly on the prowl and ,in the past, Queen B either used the block button or ignored.
However, this year Bonang seemed to be gatvol and unleashed her inner clapback queen.
Exhibit 1
B swiftly showed a troll the exit when he implied that she had become friends with Cassper after her break-up with AKA.
Lol! I’ve never had an issue with Refiloe. I don’t inherit ‘beefs’ my love. #TooGrown https://t.co/U4w66UQAtK— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 25, 2018
Exhibit 2
That time a follower questioned B about being 30 with no baby.
Exhibit 3
When Somizi apparently threw shade at B over her tax debacle at the Feather Awards.
It’s boring if they don’t baby. ;-) https://t.co/7qMClj0Lpa— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) November 15, 2018
Exhibit 4
This follower who rattled off about her ex-boyfriends was never ready.
My vagina. My rules. Let’s find another angle baby... this is also tired. Make some effort. You can do it. ❤️ https://t.co/w5L4BPQHUI— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 7, 2018
Exhibit 5
This follower quickly learnt that trying to be smart on B's TL is asking for trouble.
Lol!! Under achievers. Tweeting from outside the club..... https://t.co/HzFfLIrpFJ— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 5, 2018