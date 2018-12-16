Brenden Praise on becoming a dad: God has blessed us with this perfect gift

Former Idols SA star Brenden Praise Ledwaba and his wife‚ Mpumi welcomed their first child together into the world earlier this week.

Brenden made the exciting announcement by sharing a snap of his little girl's cute little hands on Instagram.

The musician described the birth of their daughter as a blessing.

"This past week has been the pinnacle of joy for us‚ God has blessed us with this perfect gift. It’s an incredible feeling‚ one I struggle to put into words but I’m grateful that we’ve been entrusted with the responsibility of raising this young Queen."

He also revealed that they've decided to name her Nuri Lethabo Ledwaba.

Brenden and Mpumi revealed that they were expecting in July this year by sharing a video on their YouTube channel.