Entertainment

Jazz legend Nancy Wilson dead at 81

By AFP - 14 December 2018 - 14:52
The Jazz legend Nancy Wilson died on Thursday at her home in Pioneertown, California at the age of 81.
The Jazz legend Nancy Wilson died on Thursday at her home in Pioneertown, California at the age of 81.
Image: Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Nancy Wilson, a Grammy-winning singer who performed everything from jazz ballads to pop songs during a career spanning decades, has died at the age of 81.

She died Thursday in California after a long illness, her manager Devra Hall Levy told US news outlets.

Wilson's biggest hit was "(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am" in 1964. It earned her a Grammy award for best R&B recording.

Musicians who lost their lives in 2018

This year, the world has lost a number of musicians
S Mag
1 month ago

She also won a Grammy in 2005 and 2007.

Wilson once said she knew from a very early age what she would do in life.

"I have always just sung. I have never questioned what it is. I thank God for it and I just do it," she NPR radio in 1994.

She said the musical influences in her life included Nat "King" Cole.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X