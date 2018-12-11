Taraji P. comes back to SA with her family for visit

Empire leading lady Taraji P. Henson's last trip to SA inspired her to go back home and go natural.

The 48-year-old actress's last SA visit was in 2016 with co-star Terrence Howard.

Taraji is renowned for her starry turn as ghetto fabulous Cookie Lyon.

"Last time I was here I discovered how beautiful the women are and how lovely their bodies are, naturally. Like every size woman is an hourglass shape. It doesn't matter, they are beautiful from inside out," she said.

"They are very accepting of their own natural beauty and hair. I went back and I cut my hair off, and went natural."