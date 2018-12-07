Rap star Kendrick Lamar, women nominees lead Grammy race

The soundtrack of Marvel's "Black Panther" propelled rap superstar Kendrick Lamar to the front of this year's Grammy pack with eight nominations, closely followed by fellow rapper Drake who scored seven, organizers said Friday.

Women performers also made their mark in the top categories after being largely snubbed a year ago, with rapper Cardi B, pop diva Lady Gaga and folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile all nabbing key nominations for music's top awards.

Six of the eight 2019 nominees for Best New Artist are women.

After last year's show sparked a major backlash, the Recording Academy created a diversity task force responding to criticism that the show was consistently too male and too white, and ultimately expanded four of the top categories from five nominees to eight.

Hip-hop dominated across the board for a second year running -- though last year, rap mogul Jay-Z racked up the most nominations but left empty-handed, and Lamar was shut out of the general categories.

Thanks to the blockbuster film "Black Panther," Lamar - whose album "DAMN." made him the first rapper to win a Pulitzer Prize for music - once again has a chance to win the coveted Album of the Year prize after three prior losses.

His song from the Marvel superhero movie's soundtrack, "All the Stars," is also in the running for both Record of the Year, which recognizes the overall performance of a song, and Song of the Year, which awards songwriting.

Canadian rapper Drake meanwhile got love from the academy across the top categories for his album "Scorpion" and hit "God's Plan."

The leading nominees will face stiff competition on February 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles from fellow rappers Cardi B and Childish Gambino -- as well as Lady Gaga, who snared nominations in both of those top categories for her hit "Shallow," performed with co-star Bradley Cooper in the film "A Star Is Born."