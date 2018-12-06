WATCH | Somizi, Abigail Kubeka and others remake Johnny Clegg's 'The Crossing'

Fifty of Mzansi's most talented artists, including Somizi, Abigail Kubeka, Dorothy Masuka and Judith Sephuma have added their voice to a tribute song for veteran Johnny Clegg.

It was announced on Wednesday that the artists had collaborated on a remake of Johnny's iconic single The Crossing to celebrate his life and work.

All proceeds from the single will go to the Friends of Johnny Clegg Fund and will be used for primary school education.

The fund aims to empower the youth through literacy programmes by using technology in education to help make a difference.

The fund is managed by The Click Foundation who will distribute funds to their various centers across South Africa.