Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ leads Golden Globe nominations

“Vice,” a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice president, on Thursday picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.

The announcements, which came a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.

“Vice” bucked some predictions, earning one more nomination than popular music romance reboot “A Star Is Born,” but both are now well placed for Tinseltown awards glory.

Tied with “Star” — a hit with both critics and at the box office, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — at five nominations were bawdy royal tale “The Favourite” and offbeat civil rights dramedy “Green Book.”