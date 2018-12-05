Entertainment

WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane pays tribute to Sfiso on his death anniversary

By Karishma Thakurdin - 05 December 2018 - 19:05
Sifiso and Ayanda Ncwane.
Image: Instagram

Ayanda thanked radio stations across the country for playing his music and said that they had declared today a public holiday.

She also shared a funny video of Sfiso flaunting the extra finger on his hand that he was born with.

"Ay this hand sometimes gave me problems‚ I was in a serious competition with it. Thank you to all radio stations who are playing Bab’Ncwane’s music in his remembrance today. Thank you all for the beautiful posts."

5.12. ❤️🙏🏽

Ayanda spent the day with their sons and spoke about how Ngcweti was growing to look just like his dad.

