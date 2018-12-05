WATCH | Ayanda Ncwane pays tribute to Sfiso on his death anniversary
Ayanda thanked radio stations across the country for playing his music and said that they had declared today a public holiday.
She also shared a funny video of Sfiso flaunting the extra finger on his hand that he was born with.
Ayyy this hand 🤚 was sometimes giving me problems, I was in a serious competition with it 😂. Thank you to All radio stations who are playing Bab’Ncwane’s music in his remembrance today. @ukhozi_fm is also playing 4 tracks right now in his remembrance. Thank you ALL for the beautiful posts ❤️🤗 5.12.✊🏽
Ayanda spent the day with their sons and spoke about how Ngcweti was growing to look just like his dad.