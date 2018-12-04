Emtee once again got tweeps in a huff when he took to Twitter on Monday to throw some thinly-veiled shade‚ which many believed was aimed at his rival Cassper Nyovest.

The internet was filled with praise for Cassper after his show-stopping performance at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday. Amidst the frenzy‚ Emtee jumped onto his Twitter page to tell people the concert was over.