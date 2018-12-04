Here we go again! Emtee dragged for 'shading Cassper'
Emtee once again got tweeps in a huff when he took to Twitter on Monday to throw some thinly-veiled shade‚ which many believed was aimed at his rival Cassper Nyovest.
The internet was filled with praise for Cassper after his show-stopping performance at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday. Amidst the frenzy‚ Emtee jumped onto his Twitter page to tell people the concert was over.
https://twitter.com/EmteeSA/status/1069532469475622913
There has been serious beef between Emtee and Cassper and it didn't take long for fans to claim that Cass was the "funny guy" Emtee made reference to.
They filled the comments section of the post with messages slamming Emtee and calling him "jealous".
Emtee and AKA Yesterday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vRLM7W33Pk— Everything_HipHop (@Mzansi_Hhop) December 3, 2018
Emtee recently spoke about his rivals on Instagram‚ telling fans that he only hung out with those who respected him.
"I f*ck with who f*ck with me. Niggas didn’t wanna let me in. Now that I’m here‚ they can’t stand it. I'm solid and got nothing to prove. On God. You see me coolin with those who got my back. The rest might even take my life so I stay away. Lately I enjoy my own company."
The funny guy that once made you perform at a sold out stadium pic.twitter.com/8diYIgZyj1— The0 Ae§thetič (@Theo10875201) December 3, 2018