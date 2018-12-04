Celebs join the Walk and Run festivities for Mandela Centenary

Local sports personalities will participate in a marathon and fun walk as part of Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations.

Titled Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run, the event will take place in Tshwane this coming Sunday. Sports personalities such as Shaun Bartlett, Doctor Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena, wheelchair tennis sensation Kgothatso Montjane, Charne Bosman, Ludwick Mamabolo, Christine Kalmer, Benedict Moeng and Collen Mulaudzi, among others, will be part of the event.

Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation together with the Gauteng Province, the event will feature 10 and 21km marathons which will both start and end at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The 5km walk will begin at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison and end at the Union Buildings.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang said in a statement: “This year’s Mandela Centenary Celebrations have been simply spectacular, reaching a crescendo with the Global Citizen festival this past weekend.

The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run is the perfect ending to a memorable year and is a family event that is open to all. We encourage South Africans to join us on Sunday for what will be a very special occasion at the Union Buildings.”

The start times for the 21km race is 7am, the 10km is 8am while the 5km walk which starts at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison is 9am.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the former President at 8:15am. Online Entries will remain opened until midnight on Friday, December 7.