Chopra, Jonas set for India's 'wedding of the year'

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas landed in Jodhpur on Thursday as excitement over their impending nuptials, dubbed India's "wedding of the year", reached fever pitch.

The superstar couple waved and smiled at photographers as they left the airport in India's revered "Blue City" where they will tie the knot in a series of lavish ceremonies this weekend.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, are due to wed at the city's opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, in the western desert state of Rajasthan, on Saturday.

They have been joined in India by their families, including Jonas's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, British actress and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

Indian media is abuzz with details and speculation about the big day, as Bollywood buffs count down to the wedding of the year.