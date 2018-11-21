Thuso Mbedu brings glamour to New York

Thuso Mbedu might have lost out to German actress Anna Schudt for her second consecutive International Emmy Awards nod, but on the red carpet she was a winner.

Sporting minimal make-up and natural hair, the 27-year-old leading lady brought glamour to New York City on Monday night in a metallic and fringe dress.

The elegant yet dramatic, look was made by relatively unknown fashion designer Kentse Masilo. The North West-born designer recently won the inaugural season of Project Runway SA.

Last year, when she was first nominated for her critically acclaimed role in local drama Is'thunzi, she opted for a pop of colour in a strapless aqua Gert-Johan Coetzee gown.