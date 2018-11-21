Thuso Mbedu brings glamour to New York
Thuso Mbedu might have lost out to German actress Anna Schudt for her second consecutive International Emmy Awards nod, but on the red carpet she was a winner.
Sporting minimal make-up and natural hair, the 27-year-old leading lady brought glamour to New York City on Monday night in a metallic and fringe dress.
The elegant yet dramatic, look was made by relatively unknown fashion designer Kentse Masilo. The North West-born designer recently won the inaugural season of Project Runway SA.
Last year, when she was first nominated for her critically acclaimed role in local drama Is'thunzi, she opted for a pop of colour in a strapless aqua Gert-Johan Coetzee gown.
"I love it. It's comfortable, mature and beautifully done," Mbedu said of her Masilo gown yesterday.
"We sat down and looked at various inspirations and came across a picture of a butterfly and we drew inspiration from it. The stripes and colours.
"A butterfly is also a result of a process of incubation and growth. I have likened my career to that."
Mbedu was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress alongside Schudt, English actress Emily Watson and Brazilian star Denise Weinberg. "Seeing the calibre of the other nominees and how talented they are is humbling but also encouraging. The possibilities are endless.
"The experience was better because we knew what to expect and thus planned better. The financial support we also received from various parties helped as well," Mbedu said