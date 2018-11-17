Entertainment

Stop what you're doing! Lunga Shabalala has opened girlfriend applications

By Jessica Levitt - 17 November 2018 - 10:11
Lunga is single and ready to mingle.
Image: Instagram/Lunga Shabalala

You in the mood for a bite of Lunga Shabalala?

Well, he's ready to take a bite.

The TV presenter is ready to mingle and said that he is currently accepting girlfriend applications.

He posted the breaking news on his Instagram stories.

"If you don't get a reply to your DM within three working days, consider your application unsuccessful."

Sjoe. So just looked then, huh?

Obvs he got a great response.

"The applications I've received thus far" followed by flame emoticons.

Well, if you're in doubt about what's on offer, here's a look.  You know, since pictures count.

Smile ?. #SirAwesome

