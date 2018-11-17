Stop what you're doing! Lunga Shabalala has opened girlfriend applications
You in the mood for a bite of Lunga Shabalala?
Well, he's ready to take a bite.
The TV presenter is ready to mingle and said that he is currently accepting girlfriend applications.
He posted the breaking news on his Instagram stories.
"If you don't get a reply to your DM within three working days, consider your application unsuccessful."
Sjoe. So just looked then, huh?
Obvs he got a great response.
"The applications I've received thus far" followed by flame emoticons.
Well, if you're in doubt about what's on offer, here's a look. You know, since pictures count.