Stop what you're doing! Lunga Shabalala has opened girlfriend applications

You in the mood for a bite of Lunga Shabalala?

Well, he's ready to take a bite.

The TV presenter is ready to mingle and said that he is currently accepting girlfriend applications.

He posted the breaking news on his Instagram stories.

"If you don't get a reply to your DM within three working days, consider your application unsuccessful."

Sjoe. So just looked then, huh?

Obvs he got a great response.

"The applications I've received thus far" followed by flame emoticons.

Well, if you're in doubt about what's on offer, here's a look. You know, since pictures count.