Celebville in mourning over model Kim Porter's death
US model Kim Porter's death on Thursday night has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry across the globe.
Kim who is also the mother of three of Diddy's children was found dead at her LA home.
According to US reports, the model and actress had been suffering from 'flu-like' symptoms for weeks before emergency services were called to her house this week.
TMZ reports that authorities responded to a 911 call of a "patient in cardiac arrest. It is believed that she may have been suffering from pneumonia.
Diddy and Kim were an on-and-off couple from 1994 until 2007. They have three children together: Christian, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
Diddy's representatives confirmed the news but there was no comment from the star.
Those close to her were hit hard by the news and stars such as Lenny Kravitz, Joe Budden, Gabrielle Union, Jessie J, Missy Elliot and 50 Cent paid tribute to her.
The times spent with you and your family over the years will be treasured. Rest in power Kim Porter. My condolences to the Combs and Porter families. pic.twitter.com/rsc7bqyOYS— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 16, 2018
Missy Elliot was heartbroken by the news and sent a prayer to Kim and Diddy's family.
My heart just aches so much 4 her children??She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time??? #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018
& KIND HEART?? pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr
Her sentiments was shared by actresses Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union.
RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family. pic.twitter.com/tjvnWuXp3B— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 16, 2018
50 Cent took to Instagram to post a snap of Diddy and Kim
Local muso Sphum also used the platform to share her shock at the news.