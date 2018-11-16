Celebville in mourning over model Kim Porter's death

US model Kim Porter's death on Thursday night has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry across the globe.

Kim who is also the mother of three of Diddy's children was found dead at her LA home.

According to US reports, the model and actress had been suffering from 'flu-like' symptoms for weeks before emergency services were called to her house this week.

TMZ reports that authorities responded to a 911 call of a "patient in cardiac arrest. It is believed that she may have been suffering from pneumonia.

Diddy and Kim were an on-and-off couple from 1994 until 2007. They have three children together: Christian, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Diddy's representatives confirmed the news but there was no comment from the star.

Those close to her were hit hard by the news and stars such as Lenny Kravitz, Joe Budden, Gabrielle Union, Jessie J, Missy Elliot and 50 Cent paid tribute to her.