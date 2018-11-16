Entertainment

Celebville in mourning over model Kim Porter's death

By Kyle Zeeman - 16 November 2018 - 11:11
The model documented her visit to Swaziland earlier this year.
The model documented her visit to Swaziland earlier this year.
Image: @Ladykp/instagram

US model Kim Porter's death on Thursday night has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry across the globe. 

Kim who is also the mother of three of Diddy's children was found dead at her LA home. 

According to US reports, the model and actress had been suffering from 'flu-like' symptoms for weeks before emergency services were called to her house this week.

TMZ reports that authorities responded to a 911 call of a "patient in cardiac arrest. It is believed that she may have been suffering from pneumonia.

Diddy and Kim were an on-and-off couple from 1994 until 2007. They have three children together: Christian, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. 

Diddy's representatives confirmed the news but there was no comment from the star.  

Those close to her were hit hard by the news and stars such as Lenny Kravitz, Joe Budden, Gabrielle Union,  Jessie J, Missy Elliot and 50 Cent paid tribute to her.

Missy Elliot was heartbroken by the news and sent a prayer to Kim and Diddy's family.

Her sentiments was shared by actresses Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union.

50 Cent took to Instagram to post a snap of Diddy and Kim

Local muso Sphum also used the platform to share her shock at the news.

View this post on Instagram

Wow... RIP Kim Porter?

A post shared by Sphum (@sphum) on

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How lives are changing in prison... one matric exam at a time
Lawyer and friend hijacked and kidnapped outside complex
X