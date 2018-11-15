Our day, our decisions
Flamboyant socialite-turned pastor Bhaka Nzama married his musician wife Thandolwenkosi Mbatha on Saturday in a rather strange way.
Nzama, who is known for his expensive taste, shocked people in Mid Illovo, south coast of Durban, when he married his wife without a pastor presiding over the wedding ceremony.
The stylish white wedding ceremony happened at his farm where food and booze were in abundance.
He told Sowetan he and his new wife decided against the idea of having a pastor present at their ceremony.
"First of all, pastors were not there when we met. He comes here and forces you to say vows that you don't know.
"On Saturday, we said vows that came from our hearts and vows that we will respect and abide by," said Bhaka.