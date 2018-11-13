Heavy K tries to raise R2m for son

House DJ Heavy K has learned that love is not enough when raising a child with special needs - money is a big part of that.

Heavy K, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, and wife Ntombi have a two-year-old son who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Heavy K is trying to raise R2m for treatment for the child.

The Wena hit maker told TshisaLIVE that his love for his first born of two sons, born one year apart, is his biggest motivation to do better at everything because his son needs it.

"Being a dad has been and still is amazing," he said. "It was unfortunate that our first born did not get enough oxygen when he was born, which damaged his brain and affected his ability to move. That part is challenging, but at the same time I believe that God doesn't make a mistake. My son is not a burden. With him, God is testing my trust in him."

Heavy K said one of the things he knew he had to do from the moment he was told about his son's condition, was to work hard so that he can afford the best treatment required for his son to be the best version of himself, no matter the cost.