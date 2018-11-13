Heavy K tries to raise R2m for son
House DJ Heavy K has learned that love is not enough when raising a child with special needs - money is a big part of that.
Heavy K, whose real name is Mkhululi Siqula, and wife Ntombi have a two-year-old son who suffers from cerebral palsy.
Heavy K is trying to raise R2m for treatment for the child.
The Wena hit maker told TshisaLIVE that his love for his first born of two sons, born one year apart, is his biggest motivation to do better at everything because his son needs it.
"Being a dad has been and still is amazing," he said. "It was unfortunate that our first born did not get enough oxygen when he was born, which damaged his brain and affected his ability to move. That part is challenging, but at the same time I believe that God doesn't make a mistake. My son is not a burden. With him, God is testing my trust in him."
Heavy K said one of the things he knew he had to do from the moment he was told about his son's condition, was to work hard so that he can afford the best treatment required for his son to be the best version of himself, no matter the cost.
"As a father to a special child, it is all in my hands. There are a lot of potential treatments that can be done to help him be the best version of himself.
"Even if he never gets to be 100%, I want to do so much for him so he can have the best life possible.
"We have been doing our research and we've been in talks with parents of children with the same condition locally and internationally."
Heavy K explained that while the unconditional love for his son was never questionable, he's had to consciously decide to love his son because the circumstances under which he was born threatened to bury him alive.
He was also dealing with the trauma of his mother's death.
"The night after my first son was born, my mother passed away. It was hectic and even bittersweet. I welcomed my son and lost my mother and that was tough on me.
"I actually lost a lot of weight because the grieving process was weird for me. I then gained twice the weight I had lost and I knew my problem was not grieving, probably. So I asked for help."
The hit maker said it was the love he felt for his son that helped him stay strong for him and that actually changed his life.
"The birth of my kids was also my wake-up call."
Heavy said his children are his daily motivation to compose hit songs and to continue his work in the gym, so he can live long enough to see his son grow.