Although Amor has yet to respond to SowetanLIVE's requests for comment‚ she took to social media late on Monday evening to issue a statement.

"Amor stepped on loose stones (hit an obstacle) today after losing the court case‚ but her children remain her rock. For them‚ she is going to appeal until death. Blood is thicker than litigation.

"People don't see things for what they are‚ but rather for who they themselves are. Let me‚ as an outsider colour in the picture for you. When you have seen the whole picture then you can decide if you will be the first one to throw a stone."

She said that her children were her world and claimed she was looking after them while others were fighting it out in court.

She also hit back at criticism that she was not in court for the judgment.

"There were many people who blamed her for not being at court in person...Firstly‚ it is a civil case and not a criminal case‚ which means that the client’s advocate can represent him/her in court. You do not have to be in court. Although this case is important to Amor‚ was it more important for her children today. Kylie and Jordan were writing exams. It is exam time and she needs to give all her attention to the children‚ because‚ not only do they come first in my life‚ but‚ that is the also the reason why she will fight her fingers to bone for them."

She said she was heartbroken by the events after Joost's death and questioned why her children should go through so much trauma.