Hlobo's art ascends to a new doorway

Internationally acclaimed fine artist Nicholas Hlobo shows off his artistic abundance in his latest solo exhibition Isango(gateway), which is on at the Stevenson Gallery in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, until January next year.

The exhibition is made up of sculptures, paintings and installations. The new body of work comes after his famous piece, Sewing Saw.

His works revolve around issues of gender, race, ethnicity, power, sexual identity and societal conflict.

With Isango, the Cape Town-born artist proves that he is a master of mystery art.

Isango incorporates religious paraphernalia, plumbing implements, candleholders, wind instruments and door handles among various objects that act as mediators between the spiritual, elemental and somatic.