Mic drop: Alicia Keys left voiceless at Thai mall launch

A three day, $30 million (R428.69m) launch party for Bangkok's biggest and flashiest mall got off to a rocky start on Friday night when its star guest Alicia Keys was briefly left voiceless by a dodgy sound system.

The 15-time Grammy Award winning artist was the main event late Friday at the $1.6 billion IconSiam, the latest massive mall development to compete in the Thai capital's lucrative yet crowded shopping scene.

Bangkok's elite and international celebrities- including Australian actress Naomi Watts and K-Pop star Choi Si-won - attended the opening on the banks of the city's Chao Praya river in the historic section of the capital.

Costs of putting on the inaugural events that last through the weekend were pegged at 1 billion baht, around $30 million (R428.69m).

Keys emerged on stage in a black and white gown accompanied by helpers who carried the dress trail behind her.

She bowed, waved to the audience and started performing.

But the sound system didn't play along, and the audience stood in confused silence, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

"We cannot hear you!" one man shouted helpfully.

After realising what was happening Keys rolled with the punches and saluted the crowd as she waited a few minutes for the audio to be fixed.