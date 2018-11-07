Tensions simmer as 'sidelined' Limpopo artists threaten to boycott festival

According to Mashabela, some of the artists billed to perform at the Mapungubwe Arts Festival had received the nod “year in and year out”.

“The practice of inviting similar artists to perform every year deprives our members of opportunities to make money and support their families,” said Mashabela, adding that the festival aimed at promoting local artists. Now the artists want Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha to intervene.

“It can't be that artists from this province just watch as huge amounts of money is paid to musicians from outside [the province] while they are starving. We want this matter to be looked into as a matter of urgency."

Mashabela explained that a meeting with the MEC on October 4 failed to resolve their concerns. “We want a rotation of project managers who are responsible for inviting artists to perform at the event because we believe they are getting kickbacks to feature the same musicians every year," he said, threatening that LAM members had resolved to boycott the festival.

“We have legends in the music industry from this province - such as Steve Kekana, Spenzaman and many others - who have never been invited to perform at the event which is taking place in the province of their birth. What do you call such?”

Moraka said it was a mistake for the artists to think that the festival was for Limpopo people alone. “I want to appeal to the artists who are complaining to give others a chance to perform. We cannot have them all perform at the same event year in and year out,” said the MEC, adding that the event aimed at marketing the province [to outsiders].