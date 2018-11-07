Entertainment

#HopeWithZola | Seriously though‚ why isn't Zola 7 president yet?

By Chrizelda Kekana - 07 November 2018 - 15:32
Image: FILE

No matter how many times tweeps see Zola 7 do his magic and help out communities across Mzansi‚ Twitter is still blown away by his good deeds.

On this week's episode of Hope with Zola‚ the musician took it back to Tembisa where he went to help revive a centre that has helped save lives in the past.

Dr Xhakaza‚ a public servant from Tembisa‚ asked Zola to resuscitate a local resource centre. Zola called on a young doctor‚ Kwandile Skhosana‚ to be the extra hands. The doctor‚ who is now a public servant‚ grew up in Tembisa.

He explained that it hurt him to see a resource centre that helped him to get his career in the right path‚ being idle.

He hoped that it could be reopened and for the youth to use it as a centre of recreation and Mzolisto stepped in!

This is what #ThumaMina looks like in action. Someone hurry up and make this guy president.

