Ever since she joined the cast just over a year ago‚ Kgomotso Christopher has been doing the most on Scandal! as Yvonne.

Yvonne's drama and sass has won over the hearts of viewers.

But she's also quite the charmer‚ which prompted one fan to question what Kgomotso's husband‚ Calvin thinks of all her steamy kissing scenes.

Here's what she had to say: