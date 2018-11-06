Entertainment

Kgomotso Christopher on what her hubby thinks of her kissing scenes

By Karishma Thakurdin - 06 November 2018 - 17:14
Kgomotso Christopher and her husband Calvin.
Ever since she joined the cast just over a year ago‚ Kgomotso Christopher has been doing the most on Scandal! as Yvonne.

Yvonne's drama and sass has won over the hearts of viewers.

But she's also quite the charmer‚ which prompted one fan to question what Kgomotso's husband‚ Calvin thinks of all her steamy kissing scenes.

Here's what she had to say:

During an interview with SowetanLIVE earlier this year Kgomotso said she loved every moment of bringing Yvonne to life.

"From the moment YV appeared on Scandal! in June 2016‚ the viewers embraced her and all the diverse and exciting storylines the writers had for the character. I am humbled and appreciate the positive response to one of the newer characters of the show."

