Kgomotso Christopher on what her hubby thinks of her kissing scenes
Ever since she joined the cast just over a year ago‚ Kgomotso Christopher has been doing the most on Scandal! as Yvonne.
Yvonne's drama and sass has won over the hearts of viewers.
But she's also quite the charmer‚ which prompted one fan to question what Kgomotso's husband‚ Calvin thinks of all her steamy kissing scenes.
Here's what she had to say:
Lol. But remember my hubby met me knowing full well that I wanted to pursue the performing arts. Has seen me act in the craziest of drama school productions and and...🤣🤣. He's seen it all. Supports my career. I hear you though. https://t.co/kNiwpC2DfV— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) November 5, 2018
During an interview with SowetanLIVE earlier this year Kgomotso said she loved every moment of bringing Yvonne to life.
"From the moment YV appeared on Scandal! in June 2016‚ the viewers embraced her and all the diverse and exciting storylines the writers had for the character. I am humbled and appreciate the positive response to one of the newer characters of the show."