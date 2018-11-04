Nyamza to help SA artists

Choreographer, dancer and gender activist Mamela Nyamza has been appointed deputy artistic director of the South African State Theatre (SAST) in Pretoria.

The 42-year-old acclaimed dancer and choreographer was born and bred in Gugulethu, near Cape Town. She assumed her new role yesterday.

Nyamza will be working closely with the Education Youth Children Theatre (EYCT), which focuses on the development of young artists in the industry.

She would further initiate development programmes and ensure integration of the overall artistic programme.

According to SAST chief executive, Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize, Nyamza's key role will be to provide support to the Artistic Director creatively and administratively.

"The appointment comes at a time when the State Theatre has committed to taking over the Dance Umbrella Festival from 2019.

"One of South Africa's biggest dance festivals took a bow over funding battles in March 2018 during its 30th edition. Ms Nyamza will be at the helm of the festival as its curator when it re-launches in April 2019," Mkhize says.