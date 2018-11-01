Man arrested for shooting radio DJ

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Thobela FM host Khutso "Cutjolicious" Chuene.

Police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Ivory Park Extension 2 and will appear at the Tembisa magistrate's court today.

The Limpopo-based DJ, known for his Saturday morning show After Party, was shot three weeks ago in Tembisa's high-risk Umnonjaneni Section while visiting a friend. This is the same place Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was fatally shot in August last year.

"I'm very relieved he has been caught, because this is what I have been praying for. Let justice take its course," Chuene said yesterday.