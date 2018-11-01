Man arrested for shooting radio DJ
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Thobela FM host Khutso "Cutjolicious" Chuene.
Police spokesperson Captain Neldah Sekgobela said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Ivory Park Extension 2 and will appear at the Tembisa magistrate's court today.
The Limpopo-based DJ, known for his Saturday morning show After Party, was shot three weeks ago in Tembisa's high-risk Umnonjaneni Section while visiting a friend. This is the same place Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was fatally shot in August last year.
"I'm very relieved he has been caught, because this is what I have been praying for. Let justice take its course," Chuene said yesterday.
Chuene, 37, was shot in the right arm and the bullet penetrated his lung. He had surgery to remove the bullet a few days later.
"I'm getting better. During my last checkup my doctor told me I'm good and I can go back to work. I'm in a little bit of pain and my hand is not well, but I'm getting there," he said. "They say in four-five weeks my hand will be back to normal."
Chuene made his radio comeback this past weekend.
"It was touching to be back, especially the feedback I got from my fans and listeners. I was so touched. So many were shocked that I was back within two weeks of learning about the shooting. There are a lot of people supporting me and that love is so encouraging."