Selbeyoncé ends his year on a high note

Flamboyant Ukhozi FM personality Selby "Selbeyoncé" Mkhize strongly believes that his monumental year is a gift from heaven.

Mkhize started the year on a sad note, following the untimely death of his partner in a car crash. "My boyfriend passed away on January 2. I always say he is the one who is working hard on the other side to make sure I'm this fortunate."

The 29-year-old supernova takes me along on a wild joyride that is his weekday afternoons, holding it down on SA's biggest radio station.

Together with the legendary Khathide "Tshatha" Ngobe, they host popular afternoon drive show Woza Nabangani Bakho between 3pm and 6pm.

The duo has been together on the show for three years.

"It all started in 2014, twice a week, on Monday and Friday. There was a huge demand for me," he recalls.

"People were so curious and they started to enjoy my work. From there I joined the team on a full-time basis and the listenership grew massively.

"To see those numbers growing like that it was shocking and just awesome. I could pinch myself."

To seal off his explosive year, he is nominated for favourite radio personality at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards. He will duke it out with DJ Fresh, Anele Mdoda, Dudu "Lady D" Khoza and Thuso Motaung.

"It's been an awesome year and I'm very nervous as we get closer to the awards. This is such a big deal for me, to be recognised among such great people," he says. "I think I have arrived; the nomination says it. A win will mean everything is possible, I have worked extremely hard and the game is going to change.

"This is the life that I have always dreamed of, but I never thought it will come so soon. I always thought I will have to work for decades to get here.