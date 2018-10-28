Mnisi saves the day at the SAFW

All hail the pioneering and future of SA fashion Rich Mnisi. The fashion designer was in a league of his own and the saving grace of what was an underwhelming opening day of SA Fashion Week held at Sandton City's glorious Protea Court rooftop on Tuesday.

Showcasing as part of the Woolworths Style by SA crop of designers, Mnisi was worth the wait as he closed the night in high-voltage style.

The autumn/winter 2018 collection was as light as air, daring as Rihanna and found its power in chic tailoring.

While the ready-to-wear collection had the edge of street-wear, it also had the sophistication and luxury of couture. Both his women- and menswear were equally electric and layered to perfection.

Among the standouts was see-through pants on a male model that was jaw-dropping, but gave you goose bumps all at once. There were updated asymmetrical pencil skirts, trendy animal prints, colourful denim, lightweight fabric and overall just a feast for the eyes.

Another highlight of the night was rapper Riky Rick strutting his way down the runway in crocs. He walked for designer Wanda Lephoto.

The night kicked off with novice designers as part of the SAFW New Talent Search. The emerging designers failed to make any lasting impression as they eerily delivered similar collections.

Cindy Mfabe was crowned the winner.

But the real fashion drama was not on the runway, but off-the-runway with chaotic sitting arrangements, especially on the front row that was short of fabulous.