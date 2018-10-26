Freddie Mercury biopic crowns enduring majesty of Queen

The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” premiered in London in grand style on Tuesday, reflecting the enduring appeal of Queen and their legendary frontmant 27 years on from his death.

Fans watched the film in the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena — opposite the stadium where the iconic British rock band gave a famous performance at the 1985 Live Aid concert.

The film will be released on 30 November 2018 in South Africa.

Ster-Kinekor also hosted a select number of guests for the live-streaming of the premiere and screening of the film at Mall Of Africa, Johannesburg.

Appreciation of the group’s legacy and Mercury’s unique talent has only grown since his death in 1991 of bronchial pneumonia, brought on by AIDS. Among the world’s best-selling artists ever, most of the band’s sales have come since the singer’s passing at the age of 45.

And Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, now 71 and 69, are still rocking arenas worldwide, resurgent as a live act propelled by the flamboyant US vocalist Adam Lambert.

Now hits including “We Will Rock You“, “Another One Bites The Dust” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” are set for a further lease of life through the movie.

In the pipeline for eight years, the film could deliver another smash hit, with Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek winning rave reviews for his performance as Mercury.

Malek has talked about tackling a complex character — a publicly bombastic yet privately shy individual with a highly unusual path to stardom. “Freddie Mercury is synonymous with being otherworldly,” the actor said on the red carpet.

“The guy knew exactly what he was doing. That’s why we’re celebrating him.