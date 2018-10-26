Distruction Boyz will make Dezemba feel like It Was All A Dream shem!

Last year‚ the beginning of Dezemba was signalled by Distruction Boyz' Gqom Is The Future album and on Friday they dropped their much anticipated sophomore album and it's already been classified FIRE by Twitter.

A year after their debut album‚ which reached platinum status the boys are back with another Dezemba playlist for all DJs to mess with this festive season. The album‚ titled It Was All A Dream is guaranteed to be a winner this party season with features like DJ Tira‚ Mr Eazi and Dladla Mshunqisi among others.

These be the same squad that gave us Omunye fam‚ the official lose your morals track of 2017. You can only imagine how hectic the lituation is going to be when they have tracks such Amaxoki‚ Umuthi‚ Shasha Kushasha and Izinja Zami.