Distruction Boyz will make Dezemba feel like It Was All A Dream shem!
Last year‚ the beginning of Dezemba was signalled by Distruction Boyz' Gqom Is The Future album and on Friday they dropped their much anticipated sophomore album and it's already been classified FIRE by Twitter.
A year after their debut album‚ which reached platinum status the boys are back with another Dezemba playlist for all DJs to mess with this festive season. The album‚ titled It Was All A Dream is guaranteed to be a winner this party season with features like DJ Tira‚ Mr Eazi and Dladla Mshunqisi among others.
These be the same squad that gave us Omunye fam‚ the official lose your morals track of 2017. You can only imagine how hectic the lituation is going to be when they have tracks such Amaxoki‚ Umuthi‚ Shasha Kushasha and Izinja Zami.
All their tracks seem to have the magic ingredient - that all too familiar gqom signature that forces you to dance and a lot of infectious catch phrases‚ which are the key ingredient for a gqom hit.
Yebo the boys @DistructionB are back y'all get #ItWasAllADream now
Most of the songs on the album are instrumental so if you are into the knock of those 808 drums and eardrum slicing synths‚ you'll have the album on repeat.
Look... the streets are forever changed.
In fact‚ forget what the calendar says happy festive everyone!
This beeeen my moood since I got the album #itwasalladream