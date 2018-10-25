Entertainment

HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi describes her pain through lyrics from Harambe

By Karishma Thakurdin - 25 October 2018 - 14:49
Publicist Lerato Sengado with her late husband HHP.
Image: SUPPLIED/Instagram Lerato Sengadi

Well-known publicist and HHP's wife‚ Lerato Sengadi has broken her social media silence with apt lyrics from the hip-hop star's track Harambe and Thandisa Mazwai's Nizalwa Ngobani.

HHP's family confirmed his death on Wednesday but asked for privacy as they come to terms with the loss.

A relative told SowetanLIVE outside HHP's home in Randpark Ridge that Lerato and other the close family members would not be speaking to the media in the wake of his death.

Lerato shared a series of tweets‚ which gave fans a glimpse of the heartbreak she must be going through.

Sengadi also shared the cutest picture of HHP kissing her on Instagram on Thursday morning.

HHP's close friend Thabiso "Thasman" Tsotetsi told SowetanLIVE that his phone has been ringing the entire day and that with each call reality was sinking in.

Hip-hop artist HHP’s long time friend and music producer, Thabiso ‘Thasman’ Tsotetsi, said that if he had the chance, he would not be able to say goodbye to his friend, but he would beg him not to go. HHP died on October 24 2018 at his home. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

