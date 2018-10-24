Beyoncé's dad hails Coetzee's design

SA Fashion Week was off to a roaring start with a star-studded opening party on Tuesday night in the heart of Sandton.

While many Mzansi A-listers including AKA, Bontle Modiselle and Nomuzi Mabena showed off their own style vocabulary; it was Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles and his wife Gena Avery who stole the night.

The couple rocked the red carpet in matching and bespoke African print ensembles designed by local couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee.

It was a big fashion moment not only for the couple, but for Coetzee too as it marked a departure from his DNA that throughout his career has never been synonymous with African textile.

While the fabric was off-kilter for him, the design aesthetic remained sleek, red-carpet ready and extravagant.

"The look is inspired by a bit of eclectic Africa. I think it's so much fun to show Hollywood a bit of Africa. I have never been known to do African eclectic type of garments and I think this is a great opportunity to showcase what I can do when I combine Hollywood and Africa," Coetzee told Sowetan.

"I think it's amazing how I have always been asked to do African print, but it took international people to come here and convince me to do that. It's very exciting and I Iove it.

"Working with Mr and Mrs Knowles has been a really big honour. It has been so great to get to know them. I'm happy with the end-result; I think it's an update on African fashion."