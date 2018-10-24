An 'icon gone too soon' - Mzansi mourns for HHP

The death of Hip Hop icon Jabulani Tsambo popularly known as HHP has shocked the social media community.

Heavyweight industry players spoke out about their heartbreak at the loss of the star.

Radio DJ Rob Forbes (@RobForbesDJ) tweeted that he went to high school with the motswako pioneer:

“I'm GUTTED. I went to high school with Jabs. I listened to him sing in the choir. We went to rugby training. I was around for Verbal Assassins. The last time I saw him we chatted candidly and he sounded happy and optimistic. My heart is sore #RIPHHP A talent has been taken.”

Hip Hop star AKA (akaworldwide) was one of the first industry players to tweet about HHP’s death:

“Just heard the most terrible news ... another icon gone too soon,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest (@CassperNyovest) who was mentored by the Motswako star shared his pain on twitter:

“This can’t be true. No ways.”

Nyovest shared a video of him giving thanks to the late icon on stage at the Fill up FNB stadium concert in 2017 for mentoring him since he was 16 year old. This was right after the two had performed their hit single ‘wa mo tsebo mtho’ to thousands of fans.

Jabba’s work in being the pioneer of motswako music was remembered:

@gomzickles tweeted: “Jabba is one of the pioneers of what we now know as Motswako. O re dirile batho. Made Setswana fashionable. I hope you knew how much we loved and revered you. I hope you find peace, man. #RIPHHP”

@Reggy_ tweeted: “The Godfather of Motswako #RIPHHP”

@brandiesel_k tweeted: “The motswako originator has left us, this is the person who gave @CassperNyovest a platform. Depression is real guys. Condolences to Jabba’s friends and family... May he find eternal peace in the afterlife. “WA MO Tseba Mtho” #RIPHHP”

His death also sparked conversation about depression in the black community:

“#RIPHHP Depression is a silent killed,” tweeted @Tebza_sponge.

@Karabo_Masela tweeted: Depression is real. A conversation the black community needs to start having. Sad day indeed.

Some tweeps lamented on the industry’s loss of two iconic Hip Hop talents this year:

@sibhakaJomo tweeted: The golden generation of S.A Hip Hop really lost two of its best rappers this year, Jabba not only made motswako fashionable he inspired a lot of rappers today. My your soul Rest in Peace #RIPHHP