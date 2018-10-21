Morake's life now open book

The sisterhood bond between comedienne Tumi Morake and her equally hilarious TV/radio personality friend Anele Mdoda stole the show at the launch of Morake's book on Wednesday night.

The star-studded launch shindig was hosted by Mdoda and was attended by Morake's famous pals such as Rami Chuene, Dineo Moeketsi, Ndumiso Lindi and Joey Rasdien.

Morake's actor husband Mpho Osei-Tutu, currently leading the cast of the second season of Mzansi Magic's Sunday night drama The Imposter, was there by her side. The couple are the proud parents of three kids.

While Mdoda discussed Morake's colourful career, it was the discussion over her controversial exit from Jacaranda FM that drew the most attention.

During her short-lived stay on the radio station, co-hosting the breakfast show, Morake caused a stir for her apartheid analogy that ruffled the feathers of the white Afrikaans-speaking listeners. At the height of the controversy she was labelled "racist" by her critics.

Morake said her rock during the saga was her mother-in-law.