Dad told me to have fun when doing music, says Thabza
Thabza Berry, real name Thabile Shai, is the hottest new name in the gqom music scene.
It's all thanks to the 16-year-old grade 11 firecracker's break out single Just Enjoy, featuring Mr G and Mr Jozzers.
First recorded in February, the teen anthem about being carefree started gaining traction on radio stations such as Thobela FM, Ikwekwezi FM and Motsweding FM in July.
The equally effervescent music video for the banger features some of Thabza's school peers showing off the latest dance moves.
"I started off dancing and it just grew when I was in primary school. From there that just grew into me making music," she recalls.
"I think the song is something fun and not serious. Both young and old people can relate to it.
"Shooting the video was so awesome. I enjoyed it a lot. I loved showcasing my dance moves. When I hear myself on radio or see myself on TV, I'm in disbelief sometimes."
Born in Tembisa, on the East Rand, music is a family affair for the fresh-faced star as her bubbling career is managed by her parents Charles and Thandeka Shai. She is signed under the family record label CIM Records and Entertainment. Thabza is the oldest of three children.
"At home they love listening to my songs and are very supportive of me. I feel like I'm a good role model to my siblings and I have made them proud."
"I love making my dad proud because he's very passionate about empowering young and up-and-coming musicians. I think the biggest thing is never give up and always do what you love.
"My father advised me to have fun when making music. So my music is more about that, having fun at my age."
Her new single is Skipping Rope.