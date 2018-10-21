Dad told me to have fun when doing music, says Thabza

Thabza Berry, real name Thabile Shai, is the hottest new name in the gqom music scene.

It's all thanks to the 16-year-old grade 11 firecracker's break out single Just Enjoy, featuring Mr G and Mr Jozzers.

First recorded in February, the teen anthem about being carefree started gaining traction on radio stations such as Thobela FM, Ikwekwezi FM and Motsweding FM in July.

The equally effervescent music video for the banger features some of Thabza's school peers showing off the latest dance moves.

"I started off dancing and it just grew when I was in primary school. From there that just grew into me making music," she recalls.

"I think the song is something fun and not serious. Both young and old people can relate to it.

"Shooting the video was so awesome. I enjoyed it a lot. I loved showcasing my dance moves. When I hear myself on radio or see myself on TV, I'm in disbelief sometimes."