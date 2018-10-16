Kanye West gifts white sneakers to Uganda's president

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian on Monday paid a visit to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, gifting the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers.

Rap megastar West is in the east African nation to finish recording his ninth studio album “Yandhi“, which was meant to drop two weeks ago, until his surprise decision to go and record in Africa to “feel the energy“.

The serial Grammy-winning artist — who recently announced he was changing his name to Ye — arrived in Uganda on Saturday.

The country seizing the opportunity to market itself as a tourist destination, with the couple pictured visiting its natural sites. Museveni welcomed them to the country on his Twitter account.

“I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa,” he wrote.