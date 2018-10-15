Video footage of Kanye with Kim Kardashian and their daughter North arriving at Entebbe International Airport was obtained by US news and gossip site‚ TMZ‚ on Friday.

Kanye said he wanted to finish his latest album‚ Yandhi‚ in nature and at a location where his children could be with him.

He has since given fans an inside look at what he's been getting up to and posted a video of himself singing some lyrics.

"No matter what they say / I'ma still be me / We're free / We're free."