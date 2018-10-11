Macufe fans' date with Joe Thomas

American R&B singer Joe Thomas is tonight kicking into high-gear the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) ahead of all the weekend euphoria.

The seven-time Grammy nominee teases that fans should expect a nostalgic and heart-string pulling set from his illustrious music catalogue that spans over 25 years.

The 45-year-old crooner, renowned for his hits I Wanna Know and More & More, will headline the Indoor Jazz Stage tonight, alongside local jazz legend Selaelo Selota.

Nigerian-born guitarist Kunle Ayo, PDA Band and Xolisile Nosenga complete the line-up.

"I'm mostly looking forward to the atmosphere and the fans singing along. Just been reminded of the songs that I have released over the years," Joe told Sowetan.

"That's really exciting because I love it when the fans get involved in the show. It just makes the environment much more fun for everyone.

"It's just going to be one of those nights about me and the fans. Just bringing the love."

Thomas, who has visited the country countless times, has been in SA since Sunday.

He opened up that his favourite SA restaurant is the Butcher Shop & Grill in Sandton. He is a huge fan of their oxtail sandwich.