Ukhozi FM duo's future in limbo

The future of two Ukhozi FM presenters Ngizwe Mchunu and Bheka Mchunu (not related) is hanging by a thread following their suspension, for various reasons.

Ngizwe was suspended over a week ago for allegedly breaching a confidentiality policy by sharing the station's classified information, among others.

According to a source, Ngizwe was also found to have breached the station's policy last year when he announced on air that Ukhozi FM would broadcast live at Mroza Fakude's victory party before it was approved.

The maskandi star was celebrating the success of his song Van Damme when it won the SABC Summer Song of The Year Award. Ngizwe refused to comment yesterday and referred queries to the SABC.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said: "SABC respects the confidentiality of contracts with its employees. We will therefore not discuss matters related to our stakeholders publicly".

Meanwhile, Bheka was put on ice last week following comments he allegedly made on air when he congratulated former station host Linda Sibiya after he won his fraud case against clothing company Edcon. Bheka couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.